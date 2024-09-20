Asia Society Texas presents Malavika Sarukkai: Anubandh – Connectedness

Anubandh - Connectedness: A Choreography in Five Parts is a new solo dance creation conceptualized and choreographed by eminent artist Malavika Sarukkai. A pathbreaking work in the language of the classical Indian dance Bharatanatyam, Anubandh imaginatively reworks tradition, explores the essential relationship between nature and life, and recognizes and reclaims primordial relationships with the sun, moon, as well as the five great elements as they are honored in India: earth, water, fire, wind, and space. Anubandh is also supported by an innovative lighting design and a compelling sound score that brings together compositions from a spectrum of musicians.

Sarukkai invites audiences to journey with her from the familiar to the unfamiliar as a narrative moves from the personal to the shared, and from the individual to the collective.