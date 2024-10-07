Asia Society Texas Center presents "Space City: Art in the Age of Artemis" opening reception

Asia Society Texas will celebrate the opening of their new exhibition, "Space City: Art in the Age of Artemis." Through the works of over 30 contemporary artists, the show explores the mysteries and wonders of outer space and invites visitors to embark on an imaginative journey through the cosmos. As NASA aims to return to the Moon, and in the city where that journey began, this exhibition surveys how artists today are investigating some of the most profound questions about the universe.

Guests can enjoy refreshments at the reception in the Education Center and be the first to see the exhibition, which will remain on display through March 16, 2025.