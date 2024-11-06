Asia Society Texas Center presents Children of the Sea
Photo courtesy of Asia Society Texas
Dive into mysterious waters with Children of the Sea, an anime film based on a critically acclaimed manga by Daisuke Igarashi. This film screening is presented as part of the Japan Foundation New York's nationwide tour.
