Artechouse presents Holiday Spectacular

Artechouse presents the first-ever immersive Houston Holiday Spectacular, an experience that brings the wonder of the season to life through art, technology, and interactive design. The event invites Houstonians to unwind and reconnect with the joy of the holidays through a captivating blend of digital art, sound, and interactivity.

The limited-run exhibit reimagines popular holiday and ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) themes through digital landscapes. The Tingle Bells Immersion Gallery, a 20-minute journey, invites visitors into three scenes that evoke comfort, curiosity, and nostalgia. Also premiering is Spectacular Factory, a whimsical adventure featuring floating bells, candy cane carousels, and dancing nutcrackers in a holiday dreamscape for all ages.