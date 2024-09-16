Art League Houston presents Bloom: 76th Anniversary Gala

Art League Houston will present its 76th anniversary gala, Bloom, honoring three remarkable figures in Texas arts: Beili Liu, 2024 Texas Artist of the Year; Kathy Vargas, recipient of the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award in Visual Arts; and Michelle Swain Barnes, honored with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award in Arts Leadership.

The gala will feature a cocktail reception, seated dinner, open bar, live entertainment, and an awards ceremony. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive art auction showcasing works by both local and national artists.

Proceeds from the event will directly support Art League Houston’s community engagement, exhibition, and public art programs. Your contribution helps ensure that ALH can continue offering groundbreaking exhibitions, artist talks, studio art classes, and arts education initiatives, many of which are free to the public and provide access to under-resourced communities.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the arts while making a lasting impact on Houston’s cultural landscape!