Art League Houston presents Beili Liu: "Rising Water" opening reception

"Rising Water" is a compilation of works created by ALH’s 2024 Texas Artist of the Year, Beili Liu, across diverse global locations. Each piece is crafted to draw viewers in with the intricate beauty of Liu’s technique while simultaneously confronting them with the stark realities of climate change. Liu’s practice explores how climate issues intersect with labor, migration, and social concerns, weaving these themes into a cohesive narrative that reflects the complexity of our global environmental crisis.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until November 23.