Archway Gallery presents "Sixteenth Annual Juried Exhibition" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents its "Sixteenth Annual Juried Exhibition," benefiting Trees for Houston. This annual event is an opportunity for area artists and non-members of the gallery to participate in an exhibition of works in Houston’s finest artist-owned space.

Each year an invited juror selects works by local artists for the month-long exhibition. Sales from the exhibition support a nonprofit organization chosen by the gallery members. Artists may enter one or two works for the entry fee of $25. Prizes are awarded at the discretion of the juror and include cash awards for first, second, and third place winners. The first-place winner will also receive a month’s guest artist privileges at Archway Gallery.

This year’s juror is artist Lydia Bodnar-Balahutrak. Originally from Ohio, the artist has lived and worked in Houston since 1977. The artist has participated in several national and international exhibitions since 1991 and has been awarded residencies in France, Ukraine, and U.S. venues. Her work can be found in museum and university galleries and private collections in the USA, Canada, and Europe. Notable US/Ukrainian collections include The Ukrainian Museum and The Ukrainian Institute of America in NYC, and The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Chicago. A bi-lingual monograph about her art was published in 2005 in Kyiv.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 1.