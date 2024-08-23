Archway Gallery presents Larry Garmezy: "Fractured" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents Fractured, A Photographic Adventure With 400-Year-Old Glass, featuring new work by Larry Garmezy.

Garmezy’s sixth solo photography exhibition at Archway Gallery expands on his interest in visual distortion, this time using antique hand-blown glass to provide a new perspective. The project began over 10 years ago in The Netherlands when Garmezy noticed the fractured and faceted appearance of a local carnival as seen through the 17th-century windows of the Delft City Hall. Inspired, he began capturing more images through original glass windows in other European buildings from the 16th and 17th centuries.

Garmezy continued this exploration in Houston with “restoration” glass manufactured in Germany using 400-year-old methods. Designing a system for placing this glass between his subjects and the camera lens allowed him to deconstruct still lifes, portraits, musical instruments, Houston cityscapes, political landmarks and more. Together his photographs help us reflect on the “fractured” world we live in and the challenge of seeing it clearly.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31, 2024.