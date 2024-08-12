Archway Gallery presents John Slaby: "Adam and Eve and the iPhone" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Adam and Eve and the iPhone," featuring new paintings by John Slaby. In the new exhibition, Slaby presents an eclectic collection of paintings created over the last three years with works addressing the effects of the ubiquitous smartphone on the culture, as well as reimagining cultural myths in contemporary environs.

Included in the exhibition are "Phone Prison," which shows the artist imprisoned in his phone with emotions mixed in with app names; "Alterpiece," referencing Medieval works which depict prelapsarian Adam and Eve on the exterior, revealing modern-day manifestations on the interior; "The Serpent," depicting contemporary temptations and their consequences; "Adam trans Eve," addressing issues of gender; and "Holbein Self-Portrait," referencing art history.

Also featured in the exhibition will be an ensemble of 100 small phone paintings on wood entitled "Through the Phone." The variety of images encompasses a range of human experiences and is the most ambitious single project undertaken by the artist. All of the work in this exhibition will be offered in a silent auction. Fifty percent of the sale proceeds will be donated to mental health charities.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until October 3.