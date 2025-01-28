Archway Gallery presents Chris Alexander and Deborah Ellington: "Reliquaries" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Reliquaries," featuring new works in glass by Chris Alexander and Deborah Ellington.

The exhibition delves into the paradox of glass as a medium. Glass can appear transparent and opaque, solid and fractured, protective and delicate. It is a substance that holds within it the memory of its creation, reflecting the process and the hands that formed it. This complexity forms the heart of “Reliquaries,” an exhibition having to do with the nature of art, memory, and human experience.

A reliquary, traditionally a vessel for sacred relics, is a container that holds something revered and significant. In this exhibition, Alexander and Ellington reinterpret the concept of the reliquary through the lens of glass. Their works are not only physical containers but also metaphors for the sacred human impulse to create. The art embodies emotion and the passage of time, reminding us of the changing nature of the world and our attempts to find our place within it.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 27.