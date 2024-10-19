Archway Gallery presents A Native Feast

Archway Gallery and Chef David Skinner of Ishtia will present a food journey through Indigenous culture in conjunction with Harold Joiner’s "Homeland: Random Musings of a Native Son," an exhibition of paintings and mixed media works inspired by his Southwestern homeland.

The inventive fiuve-course tasting dinner created by Chef Skinner, a Choctaw tribal member, is inspired by his ancestors' stories and will include the Indigenous ingredients gifted to the world by Native Americans. The tasting menu highlights the diversity and richness of Indigenous cuisine, featuring dishes from various Indigenous peoples with a blend of traditional and modern gastronomic techniques. There will be a welcome glass of bubbles plus a variety of crafted cocktails and wine pairings.