Architecture Center Houston presents "Big, Hot & Sticky" opening reception

Houston’s emergence as a metropolis has been shaped by its defiance of the environment. From climate control to flood control, the city is a hyper-engineered, constructed landscape designed to resist the natural world. As Houston grows, however, so too does the tension between the natural and the human-made.
“Big, Hot, and Sticky” invites seven designers to respond to Houston’s provocation through critical histories, design research, and speculative projects rooted in the city’s urban landscape. The contributors include Cadaster, Lola Ben-Alon and The Natural Materials Lab, Dept., Departamento del Distrito, Dalia Munenzon, Jess Myers, and Fei Zhou.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 23.
Houston’s emergence as a metropolis has been shaped by its defiance of the environment. From climate control to flood control, the city is a hyper-engineered, constructed landscape designed to resist the natural world. As Houston grows, however, so too does the tension between the natural and the human-made.
“Big, Hot, and Sticky” invites seven designers to respond to Houston’s provocation through critical histories, design research, and speculative projects rooted in the city’s urban landscape. The contributors include Cadaster, Lola Ben-Alon and The Natural Materials Lab, Dept., Departamento del Distrito, Dalia Munenzon, Jess Myers, and Fei Zhou.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 23.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.