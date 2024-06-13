Architecture Center Houston presents "Big, Hot & Sticky" opening reception

Houston’s emergence as a metropolis has been shaped by its defiance of the environment. From climate control to flood control, the city is a hyper-engineered, constructed landscape designed to resist the natural world. As Houston grows, however, so too does the tension between the natural and the human-made.

“Big, Hot, and Sticky” invites seven designers to respond to Houston’s provocation through critical histories, design research, and speculative projects rooted in the city’s urban landscape. The contributors include Cadaster, Lola Ben-Alon and The Natural Materials Lab, Dept., Departamento del Distrito, Dalia Munenzon, Jess Myers, and Fei Zhou.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 23.