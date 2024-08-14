Anya Tish Gallery presents JCA: "Full Plate" opening reception

Anya Tish Gallery will present "Full Plate," the gallery’s debut exhibition of New York-born, Houston-based artist JCA. Drawing inspiration from the style and attitude that is generally associated with graffiti writers and street artists, JCA has cultivated a distinctive, graphic style characterized by bold, unmodulated color, dual dimensionality, and an absurdist edge.

The artist’s oil and acrylic paintings explore a wide range of imagery informed by pop cultural and literary sources, as well as the artist’s own memories and daily anecdotes. These intriguingly idiosyncratic works are marked by irony, wry humor, and often a slight sense of unease. Akin to contemporary artists Alex Katz and John Wesley, JCA’s neo-pop representational paintings isolate and hyper-focus on recurring motifs, exploring the relationship between human circumstance and the complexities of the 21st century.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 19.