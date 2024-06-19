Andrew Durham Gallery presents "Through Time" opening reception

Andrew Durham Gallery will present "Through Time," a collective show featuring works by artists Jill Bedgood, Carter Ernst, Bill Haveron, Jeff Jennings, Kelli Scott Kelly, Scott Madison, Steve Murphy, Becky Newsom, Ann Stautberg, Bob Russell, and Frank X. Tolbert 2.

The exhibition will showcase how the artists' individual perspectives and techniques have evolved over the years. This includes contemporary paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, and more. The diversity in medium and style reflects the myriad ways in which time has influenced and shaped artistic expression.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 17.