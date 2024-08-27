Andrew Durham Gallery and Honduras Threads presents "20x20 Side by Side" opening reception

Andrew Durham Gallery, in collaboration with nonprofit Honduras Threads, will present an exhibition featuring black and white drawings by 22 well-known Houston area artists, and 88 interpretations of these drawings on pillowcases by a group of women from villages around Teguciagulpa Honduras.

All proceeds go to the women of Teguciagulpa. The drawings will be auctioned on 32Auctions, and the pillowcases may be purchased at 32Auctions or in person at Andrew Durham Gallery.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 21.