Alzheimer's Association presents Mardi Gras Memory Ball

The Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter will present the second annual Mardi Gras Memory Ball. An elegant black-tie event, the ball is dedicated to raising awareness and support for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

This year's event will be co-chaired by The Woodlands residents Leslie Reilly and Bonnie Sims, and will be hosted by the Krewe of ALZ. The evening's festivities will feature Marcelino Benito of KHOU 11 as the master of ceremonies. The evening will commence with a live brass band and silent auction, followed by dinner, an informative program. and a unique Mardi Gras after party.

