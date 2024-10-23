Alta Arts presents Fables

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of WindSync

Alta Arts will present Fables, the opening night of Houston Music Festival, an evening of storytelling, chamber music, improvisation, and original poetry.

Featured artists include Outspoken Bean (poet), Chelsea de Souza (piano), David Dietz (cello), Mann-Wen Lo (violin), Hunter O’Brien (flute), and Alexandra Smither (soprano).

The doors to Alta Arts will open with a reception at 6:30 pm, with a special appearance by WindSync to close out the social hour. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 pm.

Alta Arts will present Fables, the opening night of Houston Music Festival, an evening of storytelling, chamber music, improvisation, and original poetry.

Featured artists include Outspoken Bean (poet), Chelsea de Souza (piano), David Dietz (cello), Mann-Wen Lo (violin), Hunter O’Brien (flute), and Alexandra Smither (soprano).

The doors to Alta Arts will open with a reception at 6:30 pm, with a special appearance by WindSync to close out the social hour. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 pm.

WHEN

WHERE

The Alta Arts
5412 Ashbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77081, USA
https://thealtaarts.org/

TICKET INFO

$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.