Alta Arts presents Fables

Alta Arts will present Fables, the opening night of Houston Music Festival, an evening of storytelling, chamber music, improvisation, and original poetry.

Featured artists include Outspoken Bean (poet), Chelsea de Souza (piano), David Dietz (cello), Mann-Wen Lo (violin), Hunter O’Brien (flute), and Alexandra Smither (soprano).

The doors to Alta Arts will open with a reception at 6:30 pm, with a special appearance by WindSync to close out the social hour. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 pm.