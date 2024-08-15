Allies in Hope presents 2nd Annual Hope for Houston Ball

The 2024 disco-themed Hope for Houston Ball will be a far-out night aiming to raise $350,000 for Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston, programs and services that groove to end the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area.

The program will feature "outta sight" speakers, Houston's coolest cats and VIPs, funky music, mind-blowing performances, and much more.

Honorees Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Shelby Hodge Visionary Award Honoree); and Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff (Ada Edwards Humanitarian Award Honoree) will be recognized for their righteous contributions towards ending the HIV epidemic with decades of work.