A.D. Players presents A Texas Carol Part Deux

Everyone's favorite dysfunctional East Texas family is back. The Dinkel family is gathering back on Mee-Maw's beloved ranch on Christmas Day to celebrate Ginny and Hugo's wedding. But Hugo, the new Head Coach of the Houston NHL expansion team, is stuck in Dallas, snowed in by a whopping eighth of an inch.
Hugo's absence forces Gretta, Erik, and Van to once again run a poorly conceived (but well-meaning) scheme to keep the truth from the ultra-anxious Ginny. As they restlessly wait for Hugo's arrival during the winter "storm of the century," a handsome cowboy from a neighboring ranch threatens to upend Erik's plan to win the heart of Hugo's beautiful French-Canadian sister.
Blake and Mya, second year students at Texas A&M and UT, respectively, have discovered the vitriolic nature of their newfound politics and hate each other again. And a massive and legendary wild hog lurks on the edge of the ranch, threatening to destroy more than just the wedding and Christmas.
$5-$75