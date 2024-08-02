The 44th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is a shopper’s paradise filled with larger-than-life nutcrackers and ornament-adorned trees. It features curated collections with holiday items, gourmet food, apparel, jewelry, gifts, and more from more than 270 merchants from across the country, with more than 25 new merchants displaying their best in show. Highly sought-after merchant Paul Michael returns to the Market this year after a two-year hiatus with his signature décor pieces, including ornaments and décor, topiaries, snow globes, nativity scenes, Christmas trees, and garlands.