At the 3rd Annual Riverstone Wicked Fun Run, participants can compete in timed competitive and non-competitive waves, with a 1K kids’ run for the younger set. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. The event concludes with a post-race party featuring a photo booth, DJ, bounce houses, face painters, and more.

All proceeds benefit St. Laurence, a charity providing shoes to children in need. Participants can choose to donate a pair of kids' tennis shoes of equal value to St. Laurence in lieu of race fees.