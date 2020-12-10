Southwest Airlines takes off from IAH with flights as low as $29

If the Thanksgiving weekend was any indicator, Americans are still fearlessly traveling by air during the holiday season. Just in time, Southwest Airlines has announced new service that should make Yuletide travel bright for Houstonians.

Beginning April 12, 2021, Southwest customers can fly between George Bush Intercontinental and five destinations, nonstop. Those destinations are: Dallas (Love Field), New Orleans, Chicago (Midway), Denver, and Nashville. Travelers can book these flights now online through June 6, 2021, according to the airline.

For quick reference, here is a breakdown of the new flights and fares:

Houston-Dallas (Love Field)

Six flights each way

One-way fares start at $29

Houston-New Orleans

Four flights each way

One-way fares start at $29

Houston-Nashville

Three flights each way

One-way fares start at $69

Houston-Chicago (Midway)

Two flights each way

One-way fares start at $79

Houston-Denver

Three flights each way

One-way fares start at $79

Travelers should note that the number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited, Southwest adds.

In October, Southwest announced an expansion of service to Bush, a major boon to the airline’s already significant Houston presence. As longtime flyers are aware, Southwest first served Houston through Bush Intercontinental on its first day of its operation: June 18, 1971. Southwest served Intercontinental until 1972 and again between 1980 and 2005,

Since landing in Houston, the airline has grown to become one of the largest employers in the city, employing nearly 4,000 staffers. The carrier has also grown to become Hobby Airport’s largest airline, offering up to 161 flights a day to nearly 70 destinations across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America, a press release notes.