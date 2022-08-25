It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.

But there are also plenty of opportunities to get your dose of nature in Alvin, with 13 parks to choose from and natural attractions like local favorite Froberg’s Farm.

Grounded in a 60-year family tradition of raising and selling the best fruits and veggies in the area, Froberg’s has become a destination experience for local goodness.

At the farm, you can choose your own adventure. Maybe that’s berry-picking — strawberries from mid-January to late May and blackberries from May to late July — or shopping and sampling at the Country Store, which offers homegrown produce along with fried pies, jams, peanut and pecan brittle, kettle and caramel corn, and other treats.

Also onsite is Greak’s, where they make a large variety of homemade sausages and other meat items like stuffed pork chops, homemade jerky, and more.

When the fall season rolls around, Froberg’s hosts a fall festival with a corn maze, flower garden, pumpkin patch, and other fun activities for all ages.

For example, you can take shots at your favorite smiley faces at Froberg's Emoji Cannon (translation: shooting emoji targets with tennis balls!) or at the Friendly Fire station with nerf balls. There is also a Bee Coaster with bee barrels that are pulled by a tractor, a mining sluice, paintball gallery, and the Berry Fun Land playground.

Learn more about Alvin’s attractions and small-town hospitality here.