Affordable Texas-based jet service JSX doubles Houston-Dallas flights

Attention, frequent flyers: Dallas-based hop-on jet service JSX is buckling in for even more flights between Houston and Big D. JSX is doubling the number of flights offered each day between the two cities, beginning September 27.

Details of the expanded JSX service between Houston and Dallas are: Increased flight schedule starts September 27, 2021.

Flights operate up to four times per day, each way.

Flights operate between private hangars at Houston Hobby and Dallas Love Field.

Fares start at $129 one way.

Locals who frequently travel statewide on JSX can look forward to a new takeoff to another city in Texas — Austin. The regional carrier, which offers semi-private air travel at affordable rates, will start daily roundtrip service between Dallas Love Field and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on September 27, with flights at $129 each way.

“Demand for air travel continues to increase in our home state of Texas, and we are delighted to add Austin to our route map," says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in a release. "In addition to our increased flying between Dallas and Houston, our new Austin route will give Texans what they’ve long been asking for: simple, accessible alternatives to packed commercial flights."

Details of the new JSX service between Dallas and Austin are:

Flights will operate between Dallas and Austin starting September 27, 2021.

Flights will operate twice a day between private hangars at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

Fares start at $129 one way.

JSX debuted service from Love Field in June 2020, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina, then adding service to Houston, the West Texas golf resort Lajitas, and special routes to Los Cabos, Mexico and Destin, Florida.

JSX calls itself a “hop-on jet service” because customers may arrive just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals and simply “hop on” a flight, avoiding the crowds and lines. At Love Field, travelers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, contactless security, and speedy baggage retrieval.

On board a 30-seat jet, passengers can relax in a business class-caliber seat with ample legroom and enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks, and cocktails. JSX also has a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

The company's goal is to provide a luxury travel experience at competitive prices, they say. Unlike some private- and semi-private jet services, they do not charge membership fees.

The company says it's continuing expansion plans throughout Texas to meet growing demand for "smarter and safer" air travel options.

"With business travel on the rebound, and leisure travel steadily on the rise, JSX’s entry into the Austin market and increased service between Dallas and Houston caters to those in search of convenient and efficient alternatives that prioritizes today’s most valuable asset: time," the release says. "Primed for short-haul getaway travel, business, or leisure, travelers who fly JSX can minimize the wasteful dwell time spent navigating huge terminals and waiting for flights and maximize their time spent with friends, colleagues, and family by checking in just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals away from crowds, lines, and hassle."

Founded in 2016, JSX relocated its headquarters from Irvine, California to Dallas in 2018. It was named by Fast Company as one of the “Most Innovative Companies” of 2020.

“We’re excited to welcome JSX to Austin, and know that the convenience and comfort offered by this unique new service will be a perfect fit for many of our Central Texas travelers,” says Austin-Bergstrom International Airport chief executive officer Jacqueline Yaft in the release.

JSX flights can be booked directly through the website or the app.