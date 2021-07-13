Located near the geographic center of the Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg is a great option for any summer getaway, as it is just over an hour from San Antonio and Austin and four hours from Houston.

Here are three great reasons to plan your next vacation to Fredericksburg right now.

Raise a (wine) glass

With grape harvest season just around the corner, Texas Wine Country offers plenty of ways to enjoy award-winning Texas wines. Fredericksburg is home to more than 50 wineries, with plenty of space to relax and enjoy all the scenic views. Area wineries in Fredericksburg offer tastings, tours, and wine by the glass or bottle. Be sure to plan ahead by booking a wine tour or shuttle to leave the scheduling and driving to someone else.

Looking for a walkable tasting option? Explore Fredericksburg’s Urban Wine Trail, which includes more than 10 wineries all within walking distance from historic spots, shopping, and even B&Bs and hotels.

Here are a few upcoming options that celebrate the annual harvest season:

Events are back

After nearly a year hiatus, Fredericksburg is once again home to more than 400 special events and festivals, not to mention plenty of live music.

Fredericksburg is also celebrating its 175th anniversary throughout the summer — don’t miss the special art exhibit “The Art of Fredericksburg: 175 Years.”

During the summer months, visitors can also enjoy events such as:

More festivals and special events are also being planned throughout the fall, including the 40th annual Oktoberfest, Fredericksburg Food and Wine Fest, BestFest, and more. Be sure to reserve your lodging accommodations well in advance on festival weekends.

Unique places to stay

There are plenty of places to stay if you are traveling with family this summer — groups and families of all sizes can find a home in Fredericksburg. With more than 20 hotels and nearly 1,500 vacation rentals, you can find your perfect escape. There are also plenty of pet-friendly spots and great places featuring swimming pools, perfect for cooling off in the Texas heat.

One final tip: Visit during midweek for great perks, including a more relaxed pace for shopping, more personalized tasting room experiences, and better rates on lodging.

To plan your summer getaway, go to VisitFredericksburgTX.com.