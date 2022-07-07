In the forested lake country of East Texas, Lufkin is a picture-perfect destination for outdoor lovers.

Here's a dream itinerary of what you can pack into three days.

Day one

Check-in time

No matter what vibe you're seeking, you'll find it in Lufkin. Choosing the Courtyard Marriott as your home-away-from-home puts you in the middle of all the action, with a multitude of restaurants, shopping venues, parks, and businesses at your fingertips.

Explore the water

East Texas is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty, and outdoor family fun can be found around every bend.

Just minutes away from Lufkin rests the largest body of water wholly within the state of Texas. Covering 114,500 acres at normal capacity, Sam Rayburn is the most popular recreation area in the Pineywoods. Sam Rayburn Reservoir is also one of the top five bass fisheries in the United States, with the record for largemouth bass at 16.5 pounds.

With more boat ramps available than anywhere else in Texas, Sam Rayburn Reservoir is the very definition of accessible. Whether you desire the perfect fishing spot, relaxing sailing, or a safe place to waterski, Sam Rayburn Reservoir is the ultimate getaway.

Find Tex-Mex at its best

On your way back from the lake, stop at Cafe Del Rio to experience superior Tex-Mex in a festive atmosphere.

Try the award-winning, freshly marinated fajitas, hand-rolled-to-order enchiladas, and queso. If you are in the mood for seafood, you can't miss with the shrimp brochette — delicioso! Top it all off with a thirst-quenching signature Cafe Del Rio Swirl, voted the best margarita in town.

Day two

Roam the wilderness

The Neches-Davy Crockett Paddling Trail, a 9.2-mile designated Texas Paddling Trail, makes for a perfect half-day paddle with friends and family. Enjoy the beauty of East Texas as you serenely paddle through the Davy Crockett National Forest, and you may see alligators, otters, and many different species of birds.

Visit the informative Texas Parks and Wildlife website for more information about how to get there, fishing, wildlife and ecology, nearby events and attractions, and other exciting information about this paddling trail.

Enjoy a Cajun twist

Savor dinner on the patio and listen to live music at Pelican Point, which specializes in authentic Southwest Louisiana Cajun cooking, infused with an Italian flair. It's food that feeds your soul, with a side of unmatched hospitality.

Day three

Take a Sawmill hike

The Sawmill Hiking Trail is a 2.2-mile, one-way hike in the Angelina National Forest that begins at Boykin Springs Campground and ends at the Old Aldridge Sawmill Site.

The trail follows a spring-fed creek that has a continuous flow of water, which only adds to the serene atmosphere. This trail even passes through the Neches River along an old tramway that was used until the 1920s to haul logs to the sawmill.

Don't miss family favorites

No matter what you are craving — homemade pasta, farm-to-table, tasty tacos — you’re sure to enjoy a fabulous meal while dining in Lufkin.

For more ways to indulge your outdoorsy side, browse the Lufkin Conventions & Visitors Bureau website.