It's summer, the season of rest, relaxation, and road trips. The wanderlust is especially real in Texas, which spans nearly 800 miles east to west, and more than 800 miles north to south.

That's a lot to explore, especially when you consider all the tiny towns and big cities that make up the Lone Star State — not to mention the hundreds of years of history contained in each stop.

To help you navigate your way through a summer to remember, we're introducing Let's Texas, a series of articles that dive deep into the one-of-a-kind destinations found throughout our state.

Track down the best barbecue joints (hint: there's more than one), explore the museums that tell Texas' unique stories, savor your way through several taco trails, and seek out natural wonders that range from surfside to cliffside.

We're a vast landscape of cultures, regions, destinations, and activities, so your perfect summer trip can be personalized and fine-tuned an infinite number of ways.

For example, the kayaking family can go to Big Bend while the foodie couple can dine their way across Dallas. Find exactly the right experience for you and your travel companions ... and maybe jot down a few ideas for your next trip, while you're at it.

Keep an eye out for these articles all summer long, and remember that — just like Texas towns — no two trips are alike, but they are all spectacular.