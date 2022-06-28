If you’re searching for a summer hot spot that’s also chill, a lake is going to be right on cue — and so is Conroe, Texas.

Located just north of Houston, this destination doesn’t just have great dining, shopping, and attractions, it’s also home to the beautiful, 22,000-acre Lake Conroe, with some of the best fishing, hiking, and outdoor adventuring around and an equally impressive lakeside resort.

Escape to Margaritaville

The tropical, Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville Lake Resort is situated on the shores of Lake Conroe and boasts luxe suites and waterfront cottages along with a whole host of amenities.

Start your vacay at one of the five pools onsite, where you can float down the lazy river or swim up to the pool bar and order a marg. Kids will also love splashing around at the Jolly Mon Water Park.

Beyond the pool scene, there is also a challenging 18-hole golf course on the property, where you can tee off before settling in for a relaxing treatment at the St. Somewhere Spa.

For sustenance, there's no need to leave Margaritaville. After that golf game, pull up a chair at the Playin’ A Round Cafe for salads, wraps, and entrees. Or stay poolside and kick back at the tropical, tiki-style Lone Palm Pool Bar — no shirt or shoes required!

The License to Chill Cafe is another laid-back option where the views are as good as the food, with floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace overlooking the lake and the resort's lush lagoon water park.

Dress up for world-class cuisine at LandShark Bar & Grill that’s inspired by the traditional beach bars of the Atlantic Coast.

Explore Lake Conroe

After some R&R in Margaritaville, get in on the resort’s watercraft rentals and head to another Houston-area playground: Lake Conroe.

Whether you’re an experienced boater, a water sports enthusiast, or just into floating or paddling around, it’s all ready and waiting for you. You may even want to consider a guided fishing trip because the lake’s man-made “attractor” reefs draw in all kinds of fish, from largemouth bass to black and white crappie.

Tours and charters provide everything you need from the boat to the gear — all you have to do is cast your line.

When you’re ready to dock and dine, head to one of Conroe’s fave lakeside haunts like Fajita Jacks Tex-Mex Grill & Cantina or Monty’s Lighthouse Cajun Bar & Grill.

If you’re looking for a meal on the water, Southern Empress Cruises has lunch, cocktail, and dinner cruises on its three-story, 131-foot paddle wheelers.

For more ways to find a slice of paradise and chill out in Conroe, head over to Visit Conroe.