Drive-thru dinosaurs invade Texas for newest pandemic entertainment option

Jurassic Quest, the dinosaur exhibit that features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs, is adapting to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to offer a drive-thru experience in Dallas.

Starting on June 26, Jurassic Quest will set up camp outside of the Tower Building at Fair Park, providing a 30-60 minute interactive experience featuring over 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs, including a 50-foot-long Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest has made Fair Park an annual stop, usually coming to Dallas in January or February every year. With entertainment options limited during the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers have decided to break with that tradition and give fans something new.

Visitors will be able to go on a quest with an online audio tour that will take them throughout the exhibit, where they will encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths.



Taking place nearly every day through July 5 (it will be closed on June 29 and 30), the exhibit will be open from 11 am-8 pm on opening day, and then 9 am-8 pm until the end of the exhibit. Tickets are good for entry at any time during a given time slot, which generally run around three hours.

Tickets, which will be sold online only, are $49 per vehicle, with add-on packs featuring "dinosaur surprises" starting at $12. Each vehicle will receive a free digital souvenir photo and a dino doctor will be available via text to answer any prehistoric questions. Tickets are available now at JurassicQuest.com.