Texas hotels, resorts, and more offer hot deals for summer travel

As Texas slowly and optimistically begins to open back up following stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents are itching to do one thing in particular: travel. If a flight seems like too much, too soon, consider a Texas staycation.

Many hotels and resorts, especially in Central Texas, are offering deals to entice travelers back onto their properties — we've rounded up a few here, along with a discounted way to get around the state.

Vonlane

Despite ceasing all operations through May 28, the Dallas-based luxury bus company is looking ahead with a spring sale. Receive 20 percent off ticket purchases made prior to May 22, 2020, for travel through June 30, 2020. Though traveling on Vonlane always felt exclusive with its limited seating, free amenities, food and drink service, and attendant on each route, the company promises that going forward it will:

Block all aisle seats through June, ensuring that everyone will sit alone and there will be at most 12 other passengers on each route

Conduct non-contact pre-boarding fever scanning of all passengers

Provide service from masked Vonlane crew members, as well as supplement the amenity list with masks and hand sanitizer

All Vonlane trips purchased with a credit card are refundable if canceled 24 hours or more prior to the start of first leg of your trip. Visit here for a list of available routes, and use the code SPRING2020 for the discount.

The company is also running a bulk credit sale, meaning that you get a discount for loading your account with funds in advance. For example:

$500 credit for $460 (8 percent savings): Valid for three months

$1,000 credit for $900 (10 percent savings): Valid for six months

$1,500 credit for $1,320 (12 percent savings): Valid for six months

$2,000 credit $1,720 (14 percent savings): Valid for twelve months

$3,000 credit for $2,550 (15 percent savings): Valid for eighteen months

$5,000 credit for $4,000 (20 percent savings): Valid for eighteen months

Email passenger.service@vonlane.com with the subject line "Bulk Credit" to purchase yours.

Great Wolf Lodge, Grapevine

In honor of Nurses Month in May and National Nurses Day on May 6, Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine is launching a "Nights for Nurses" campaign. For every room (priced $149.99 and up) booked from May 4-12, 2020, with the code THANKYOU, the lodge is donating a free overnight stay — up to 10,000 of them — to a registered nurse to enjoy with their family at any of its 17 U.S. resorts.

Nurses can book their complimentary stays starting June 1, and choose from a variety of stay dates between August 1-December 17, 2020. That same promo code also unlocks a discount of up to 50 percent off standard room rates for stays July 6-October 29, 2020. Note that the lodge is currently closed until June 15.

Hotel ZaZa, Dallas, Houston, and Austin

Join the ZIP loyalty club (it's free) and receive 20 percent off standard rooms booked through May 31, for stays May 1-December 31, 2020.

The Guild, Austin and Dallas

Long-term stays (14 days or more) in these fully furnished hotel apartments are 50 percent off when you book by May 31, 2020, and stay through August 31, 2020. The rooms come fully equipped with kitchen tools, washer and dryer, bathroom essentials, Parachute linens and Tuft & Needle beds, high-speed WiFi, and a virtual concierge for before, during, and after check-in.

South Congress Hotel, Austin

Whether your travel is essential or for pleasure, this hip Austin spot is offering a $99/night rate with the code HEREFORYOU. The team promises it's taking extra precautions to clean and sanitize all spaces, multiple times daily. The check-in and in-room dining processes have been altered, and distancing regulations apply to keep guests and employees safe.

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

The "Texas Strong" offer discounts your room rate by 10 percent and upgrades you to a Lake View guest room with overnight parking. It's valid through May 31, 2020, and you can use the Four Seasons mobile app to check in upon arrival. From May 1 through the end of the year, the "Austin Getaway" offer nets your 20 percent off your room booking of two nights or more.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin

The swanky resort is closed until May 15, but you can still book at least 21 days in advance of your stay and received 20 percent off the best available rates. As a bonus, each stay at the Omni is also a donation to Feeding America, to help end world hunger.

Fairmont Austin

Another "Texas Strong" rate gives Lone Star State residents the best available deal, complimentary valet parking, and a $25 daily hotel credit to use during their stay. The rate is currently set to begin June 1, 2020, but that could change once the hotel reopens.

Horseshoe Bay Resort

Stay on the shores of Lake LBJ beginning May 15, and if you use the code TEXAS when booking and show your Texas ID upon check-in, you get a resident discount. Save up to 20 percent if your stay is Sunday through Thursday, and 15 percent off for Friday and Saturday trips.