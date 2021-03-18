Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition blossoms at outdoor Texas museum

A nearby Texas museum is about to become an oasis worthy of one of the most celebrated artists of all time.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden, essentially a living museum of plant life and nature, will host the world debut of "Frida Kahlo Oasis," an immersive exhibition that aims to bring to life the artist’s connection with native Mexican vegetation and the natural world.

Running May 8 through November 2, the exhibition is being curated by the San Antonio Botanical Garden and will highlight a rendition of Casa Azul, the legendary blue home Kahlo shared with husband and fellow artist, Diego Rivera.

Nestled among the garden’s lush landscape, the Casa Azul garden will inhabit 2,100 square feet of space overflowing with an array of natural elements like those often found in Kahlo’s art, including mature oak trees, native Mexican plants, and tropical foliage and desert plants like bougainvillea, elephant ears, marigolds, and agave.

The open-air exhibition also features renditions of famous Casa Azul landmarks, including the renowned pyramid that displayed Rivera’s collection of pre-Colombian artifacts, the playful frog fountain, and Kahlo’s easel and desk. And scattered throughout the garden grounds will be six “monumental animals,” that give a nod to the creatures often found in Kahlo’s artwork: a dog, monkey, deer, butterfly, parrot, and hummingbird.

In addition to the exhibition, the botanical garden will host an assortment of Kahlo-focused and Mexican-inspired programs meant to further engage visitors, including special curated tours, art history lectures, culinary and cocktail workshops, as well as other adult programming and family events.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden continues to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and encourages visitors to purchase tickets in advance in order to minimize physical contact with other patrons. Additionally, the venue is encouraging visitors to mask up, stay six feet apart from others, and practice good hygiene, including hand washing.