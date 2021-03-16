Ethereal treehouse climbs to top of Airbnb's most coveted rentals in Texas

This is certainly not your childhood treehouse. An Instagram-worthy urban treehouse in Dallas ranks as Airbnb’s most “wish-listed” unique stay in Texas.

The treehouse, in the Little Forest Hills neighborhood near White Rock Lake, features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Airbnb listing describes it as an “exquisite, handcrafted home” that blends Bauhaus contemporary design with “warm rustic elegance.”

The property sits in a secluded setting with a babbling brook and “shimmering light” filtered through numerous Japanese maple trees. Gravel foot paths winding through a forest canopy lead to a foot bridge that spans Ash Creek and leads to the treehouse entry.

The treehouse rents for an average of $325 a night. The Airbnb host prefers that guests be at least 27 years old.

“Absolutely stunning,” one Airbnb guest wrote of the treehouse. “This stay is an EXPERIENCE. The house has an energy that is warm, comfortable, inviting, and inspires creativity.”

“What an incredible slice of paradise within the city limits,” another Airbnb reviewer gushed.

The property appears to be popular with professional photographers and videographers. The Airbnb ad notes that a guest must obtain written consent from the owner to take professional photos or video inside or outside the treehouse.

Furthermore, a professional photographer or videographer can’t book the property through Airbnb but, instead, must book it on the website of Dallas-based styling, design, and production agency Independent Artists.