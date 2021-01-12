Now that 2020 is in the rearview mirror, start the new year off right by taking a getaway to Fredericksburg. It can even be a working holiday, with the change of scenery and the Hill Country's natural beauty jumpstarting your creativity.

You could find inspiration in Fredericksburg's art scene, or gain some new perspective from your unique vacation rental.

Need a spot for the kids to learn? Explore with the whole family at local museums like the Smithsonian-quality National Museum of the Pacific War, Pioneer Museum, and Lyndon B. Johnson State and National Parks. Insider tip: don't forget to verify hours of all local attractions before you leave.

Get outdoors and experience Mother Nature in one of Fredericksburg's many nature areas and parks, or introduce the youngins to all types of music — starting with Luckenbach Texas and continuing with Fredericksburg's wide variety of live music events (again, double-check that these events are happening before heading out).

After a long holiday season, perhaps you'd rather reset with a grownup's getaway. Take part in some retail therapy, be pampered at a spa, or relax on the patio of a Texas Hill Country winery.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, take this time to plan and book your romantic stay in Fredericksburg. Don't forget to secure dinner reservations at an award-winning restaurant!

Not quite ready to travel yet? There are plenty of exciting events scheduled for 2021, such as the town's 175th anniversary celebration beginning in May. The year-long party will showcase the area's rich German heritage. Browse this event and more online and plan a future trip to town.

Of course, in-the-know visitors take advantage of smaller crowds by visiting Sunday through Thursday. A midweek getaway includes great rates on places to stay, a relaxed pace for shopping, and a personalized experience at wineries and restaurants.

Click here for the latest on COVID-19 guidelines in Fredericksburg. Plan ahead, please bring your mask (or buy a new one at a local boutique) and continue to practice social distancing while you visit.