More Mex-Mex
Pioneering Houston Mexican restaurant extends closing until next year
A pioneering Houston Mexican restaurant will be sticking around a little longer than people initially expected. Picos will remain open until early 2026.
In a statement, chef-owner Arnaldo Richards cited a number of reasons for the decision to remain open until sometime in January 2026 — rather than following through with his initial plan of closing this month. First, support from customers has been “incredibly overwhelming” since the restaurant announced in August that it would close. Second, remaining open for three more months allows the restaurant’s staff to continue earning money at the busier-than-expected restaurant through the critical holiday months of October, November, and December.
“The closing announcement showed us just how deeply our restaurant has touched the lives of so many. Your heartfelt messages, visits, and encouragement have inspired us to keep our doors open a little longer. We hope you’ll continue to support us through the end of the year,” Richards said. “We’re humbled to have the opportunity to stay open through the holidays, a time that is so ingrained in tradition and full of memories for us.”
Since the restaurant is staying open for the holiday season, it will serve its usual holiday fare. For Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15), the restaurant will serve a special menu that includes signature dishes such as Machete de Huitlacoche, Tequila Tuna Tartare, Chiles en Nogada (Mexico’s national dish), Pescado Zarandeado, and more. Holiday tamales will begin in mid-November and remain available through January.
“We’re overjoyed to have the opportunity to employ our incredible staff through the holidays. Their hard work and unwavering faith during this busy time have meant more to us than we can ever express,” Richards said. “Our staff and loyal patrons are the heart and soul of Picos, and we’re grateful to be able to keep that alive a little longer.”
As CultureMap has previously reported, Richards announced in August that Picos would close after over 40 years in business. First opened in Southwest Houston in 1984, the restaurant was among the first to introduce regional Mexican cuisine and properly made margaritas to Houstonians. In 2014, the restaurant moved to its current location at 3601 Kirby Drive. The decision to close came after the restaurant’s revenue declined 18-percent year-over-year, Richards told the Houston Chronicle. As news of the closing spread, customers packed the restaurant, which prompted today’s announcement.