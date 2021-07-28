Texas-based Pizza Hut is now selling $100 track suit and pizza necklace

Plano-based Pizza Hut is getting into the merchandising game with its first-ever streetwear collection — one that includes both apparel and accessories in the company's trademark red-and-white color scheme.

They even have a name for the line: Pizza Hut Tastewear, which is trademarked, which is definitely a good idea because who wouldn't want to rip that off.

A release says this is the first drop from the new PizzaHutShop.com — "drop" being a word you are required to use when you're launching restaurant-themed apparel.

The line consists of sizzling streetwear items like track suits and slides, with the design inspired by Pizza Hut's red roof, checkered tablecloths, and Tiffany-style lamps. So in other words, they're going klassy, rather than kitschy a la pizza-themed snuggies.

They describe the collection as "piping hot" — surely clever, as are the descriptions of all the items, as follows, along with their somewhat eye-opening prices:

The Track Suit: "The true pizza de résistance. Just as crisp as their Original Pan pizza, strutting around in this tracksuit will make you feel like a million pepperonis." ($100)

The Pizza Slides: These slides are comfy enough to pair with your favorite PJs and stylish enough to wear for a picnic at the park. ($25)

The Pizza Chain: A golden colored crust with bejeweled pepperonis. "This swingin’ slice lets you keep your favorite food close to your heart at all times." ($20)

The Tiffany Lamp T-Shirt: Inspired by the lamp that lit oh-so-many family dinners and youth sports team parties, this classic tee is practically begging for pizza sauce to be spilled on it. ($16)

The Red Cups: "If you know, you know. Those red cups that forever changed your childhood have inspired this new set of four for a sip of nostalgia. ($10)

The pizza necklace seems like the must-have. Something you can wear the day before your Whataburger running shoes and the day after your Dunkin' oversized scrunchie.

The Pizza Hut Tastewear collection marks the first of many Hut Shop drops offered exclusively through the new PizzaHutShop.com website.

"We're so excited to give our biggest fans a chance to show off their pizza love through fun, trending streetwear-inspired pieces that are still classically Pizza Hut," says Lindsay Morgan, Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer. "From the bejeweled pepperoni chain to the classic red cups, our team thoughtfully crafted the details to give fans nationwide a fresh way to show off their Pizza Hut love."