Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana unveils 12 cool frozen margarita flavors

In the category of news you can use, Taco Cabana is launching a special event in which the Tex-Mex chain will sell 12 different flavors of margaritas.

Called MargaritaPalooza, the event debuts July 3.

A spokesperson says that "Taco Cabana is always looking at different and innovative flavors to feature, and summer is a great opportunity to launch a variety of great flavors at once for customers of legal drinking age to try."

The 12 flavors include:

Lime

Strawberry

Mango

Blue Curacao

Passion Fruit

MojitoRita

Frosé

Prickly Pear

Dr Pepper

Mangonada

Watermelon

Star-Spangled Banner (a patriotic-themed blend of Lime, Strawberry, and Blue Curacao)

You can also add chamoy for free, chamoy being the salty pickled fruity condiment spiked with chiles, which at Taco Cabana comes in a paste form — adding a sweet-and-sour little kick to your drink.

The dozen flavors will be available daily at all locations in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth, which is all the cities covered by CultureMap, so they know what's up.

They're available for dine-in, pick-up and drive-thru with food purchase.

The San Antonio chain has always had an awesome margarita program. Their staples are strawberry and lime, but over the years, they've regularly introduced special-edition flavors such as tamarind.

Beyond the flavors, their frozen machines create a drink with an excellent texture.

It's smooth and creamy, not icy or pellet-y, and the meltiness is ideal, with a center that stays frozen while liquid pools around the edges, making that part easier to drink. By the time you get to the bottom, it's a super-flavorful liquid with frozen remnants.

They're still doing Lime, Strawberry and Mango margaritas on-the-rocks by the gallon to-go for $34.99; Blue Curacao is available for $36.99. But for the 4th of July weekend only, two gallons of Lime, Strawberry, Mango or Blue Curacao flavors are $60.

"Taco Cabana has always been the go-to place in Texas for great margaritas,” says Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO Rich Stockinger in a statement. "We're excited about these new flavors and all for $2 each."

Taco Cabana operates 146 company-owned restaurants in Texas.