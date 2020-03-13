Texas star chef brings major love to Houston, plus some epic crawfish

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," chef Tim Love joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss his three new openings in Levy Park: Woodshed Smokehouse, Love Shack, and Side Dough. Over two years in the making, the three establishments give the Fort Worth-based chef a substantial presence in Houston.

Love takes Sandler through the details of each concept. He also discusses some of his TV appearances, including his victory over chef Masaharu Morimoto on Iron Chef America and his CNBC series Restaurant Startup.

Sandler comments that opening three concepts at once makes it feel like Love has entered Houston "guns blazing," but the chef quickly disagrees.

"I wouldn't say 'guns blazing.' We're really trying to come to Houston more under-the-radar. It's a very large project; I've never done something this big with three things opening at the same time," Love says. "A lot of people have asked me, how come I haven't seen anything about this? That's not our way. We like to prove ourselves through our product and take care of the neighborhood . . . The food scene [in Houston] is really amazing, and we just hope we can add to it."

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Linda Salinas discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: David Keck's departure from Goodnight Hospitality, the recent changes at Finn Hall, and Salinas' involvement with Xin Chao, an eagerly-anticipated new Vietnamese restaurant from Masterchef winner Christine Ha and Saigon House chef Tony Nguyen.

In the restaurant of the week segment, the duo discuss their recent meal at the Crawfish Shack, a restaurant in Crosby that claims to sell more crawfish than any other single location in Texas.

