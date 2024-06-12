Luxe listing
Houston's most expensive home for sale is a $50M, 9-acre Memorial estate
What's $49,985,000 buy in Houston these days? Well, a lot, for sure. For example, a very wealthy person could acquire The Lodge at Hunter's Creek, a two-house compound sitting on nine acres overlooking Buffalo Bayou in the Memorial Villages. The home is represented by Walter Bering and Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld of Martha Turner Sotheby's international Realty.
The home is currently the most expensive residential listing on the market in Houston.
It's inspired by both Hearst Castle and the Biltmore Estate, two homes synonymous with opulence. The former is the mansion formerly owned by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, and sits high atop a ridge overlooking San Simeon, California. It's now a museum where tourists fork over as much as $100 per head to get a glimpse of what life inside was like. Built by George Vanderbilt, the Biltmore Estate winds across 8,000 acres in Ashville, North Carolina. It, too, is now a museum, offering 15 different tours, including a guided bike ride and a river birding option, just to take it all in.
Whether or not The Lodge at Hunter's Creek joins its inspirations as museums at some future date remains to be seen. In the meantime, this home was made for exclusive living. Architect Ken Newberry designed the home out of Indiana limestone, steel, and concrete, creating a home that blends beautifully into its surroundings. His custom-curated details include hand-selected antiques, such as the Parisian library's spiral staircase and European fireplaces throughout.
The main house's grand foyer is the entry point for this over-the-top experience, welcoming owners and guests alike. The formal dining room has stunning wood inlays on the walls and ceiling, along with views of the grounds. The two-floor library offers spots to work and read, along with eye-popping details like the wood patterned floor and aforementioned spiral staircase. The open kitchen is a natural gathering spot, as well as offering the high-end appliance and details one would expect in such a home.
Six en-suite bedrooms, a family room, and a host of other spaces to congregate and take in sweeping views of the grounds abound.
A separate guest lodge has two bedrooms and its own pool and spa. A guard house, generator, sport court, on-site well, garage paths, stone patios, wooded hideouts, pool, spa, and pool house are all part of this incredible property.
The next owners of The Lodge at Hunter's Creek will have a very special place to call home.