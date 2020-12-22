208 Detering St., Unit B

Houston, TX 77007

Neighborhood: Rice Military

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 2,691

Beds: 3

Baths: 2 full, 2 partial

Price: $437,000

The lowdown: Fitness trails, shopping centers, nightlife, and restaurants are moments away from this sumptuous home. Its ground floor is dedicated to entertaining (or could be an ideal office space) with a dry bar, sliding-door access to the covered patio, and a powder bath.

The second floor boasts hardwoods, a breakfast bar island, gas-log fireplace, and a true owner's retreat with an ensuite bath and dreamy walk-in closet that's more like a small boutique.

Both secondary bedrooms are located on the carpeted third floor, which also has a spacious utility room and two flex spaces that are perfect for extra play or work stations. As an added bonus, the home is being offered below the HCAD appraisal.

---

This home is on the market with Jonathan Williamson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.