208 Detering St., Unit B
Houston, TX 77007
Neighborhood: Rice Military
Style: Traditional
Square footage: 2,691
Beds: 3
Baths: 2 full, 2 partial
Price: $437,000
The lowdown: Fitness trails, shopping centers, nightlife, and restaurants are moments away from this sumptuous home. Its ground floor is dedicated to entertaining (or could be an ideal office space) with a dry bar, sliding-door access to the covered patio, and a powder bath.
The second floor boasts hardwoods, a breakfast bar island, gas-log fireplace, and a true owner's retreat with an ensuite bath and dreamy walk-in closet that's more like a small boutique.
Both secondary bedrooms are located on the carpeted third floor, which also has a spacious utility room and two flex spaces that are perfect for extra play or work stations. As an added bonus, the home is being offered below the HCAD appraisal.
---
This home is on the market with Jonathan Williamson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.