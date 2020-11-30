Incredible Hill Country horse ranch near Austin lassoes $9 million price tag

If you’re shopping for holiday gifts and have a few million bucks in the bank, you may want to unwrap the details of a Hill Country ranch in Dripping Springs.

The 90-acre Barefoot Ranch — along Roger Hanks Parkway near U.S. Highway 290 West and RR 12 — is on the market for $8,995,000. A pared-down, 60-acre version of the ranch is available for $3,995,000.

Dave Murray of DMTX Realty Group, who has the listing, says the property is the “most incredible” ranch on the market within Dripping Springs ISD, offering “absolute privacy” at a gated estate that’s “a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

Described as a “phenomenal equestrian property with lush pastures,” the ranch adjoins the 362-acre, master-planned Arrowhead Ranch community. The subdivision eventually will contain 403 homes built by M/I Homes and Taylor Morrison.

Built in 2000, the rustic lodge-like, 7,805-square-foot home at Barefoot Ranch features six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. Amenities include:

Massive barn

Hiking trails

Spring-fed creek with two dams

Swimming and fishing hole that backs up to larger dam

Resort-style pool

Dozens and dozens of century-old oak trees

The Dripping Springs property is not to be confused with the 2,493-acre Barefoot Ranch, which is about an hour southeast of Dallas. In late 2017, Dallas hedge fund manager Kyle Bass sold that ranch for about $59 million.