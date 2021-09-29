Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith ponies up his $2.2M mansion with special perk

Have you dreamed of dining with Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith? You can make that dream come true — to the tune of $2.2 million.

But that dinner comes with a massive dessert: Smith’s mansion in Far North Dallas.

Smith just listed the 10,806-square-foot home for $2.2 million, a price tag that pays tribute to his No. 22 jersey number. And the buyer of the home will get the chance to sit down to dinner with Smith.

The mansion, at 15001 Winnwood Rd., features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, two offices, two living rooms, and a four-car garage. Built in 1995, the home sits on a nearly one-acre site.

"One of my favorite aspects of the home is that it’s perfect for entertaining. With a large dining room table that fits 22 people, a media room, and a large game room, this home is ready for the new owners to create their own memories with both friends and loved ones," Smith says in a news release.

The master bedroom offers a steam room, jacuzzi, multi-jet shower system, his and hers toilets, and three big closets.

Arthur Greenstein of Douglas Elliman Texas has the listing.

Smith played 15 seasons in the NFL as a running back. He spent 13 seasons with the Cowboys and two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. The three-time Super Bowl champ entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010, six years after his retirement.

Today, he's a real estate, construction, and tech entrepreneur. The 52-year-old Smith and his wife, Pat, have five children.