Star-studded Hill Country ranch dances onto auction block for $4.75 million

A Hill Country ranch whose highlights include a dance floor designed for the late actor Patrick Swayze is up for auction with a price tag of $4.75 million.

Twisted Rose Farm, once an Arabian horse farm, sits on 235 acres near Kerrville. With a 2,900-square-foot main house, a guest cottage, and other living quarters, the farm offers 11 bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A private lake encompasses more than 13 acres.

Elizabeth Kuper, Charlie Kuper, and Madelyn Bricken, all of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, have the listing. Concierge Auctions is handling the online bidding, which is set to end September 28.

The listing suggests Twisted Rose Farm could be used as a family compound, retreat, vacation rental property, or hunting and fishing lodge.

The main barn contains a grand ballroom with a catering kitchen, a wet bar, and a dance floor customized for Dirty Dancing and Ghost star Swayze, a horse lover and Houston native who was a frequent visitor. A terraced outdoor entertaining space includes spots for barbecuing and dining, and for soaking in the hot tub. A fireside lounge affords views of Hill Country sunsets.

The listing notes that the property, at 1626 Harper Rd., “delivers an unparalleled equestrian lifestyle,” thanks to a 30-stall horse barn, a 16-stall mare barn, two six-stall stud barns, two covered arenas, 20 paddocks, and an outdoor arena with amphitheater seating.

The current owners of the equestrian estate are Murphy and Dianne Lents. They bought it in 2013 for about $2.8 million.