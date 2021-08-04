Picturesque Hill Country ranch with horse arena trots onto market for $17 million

Ranching is as much of a Texas staple as oil and barbecue. Many natives and new arrivals alike fantasize about owning a big spread somewhere in this vast state.

Although it’s dwarfed by the state’s granddaddy of them all, the 825,000-acre King Ranch, a Hill Country ranch that just went on the market still might satisfy your ranching aspirations. The nearly 74-acre Sky West Ranch, just southeast of Fredericksburg at 4900 Goehmann Ln., carries a price tag of $16,999,000.

“Create your own vineyard or wedding venue, build an ideal compound to house your family and friends, or make this precious space your place to call home,” the listing says.

The 8,595-square-foot main house features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a study, a game room, a home theater, a chef’s kitchen, slate and hardwood floors, and double-framed walls. There’s even a separate two-bedroom guesthouse.

While the interior would please most any rancher, it’s the exterior that commands the greatest attention. Highlights include:

Covered horse-riding arena.

Six equine paddocks.

Pole barn.

Two water wells.

Granite-lined pond stocked with bass.

Soil able to support production of grape wines.

2,000 feet of riverfront on the Pedernales River.

“The majority of the acreage is user-friendly, allowing for horseback riding, fishing, and exploring the river,” the listing says.

Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.