Stylish new neighborhood center sets up shop in Garden Oaks

As those in the bustling neighborhood are aware, Garden Oaks is buzzing with new development and growth. To that end, the area will see a stylish new neighborhood lifestyle center in a buzzy locale.



Block 14 at Garden Oaks, the new center, will house seven retail spaces at 3201 N. Shepherd Dr. Locals can expect Southern sandwich chain, McAlister’s Deli, as well as Houston salad shop, Salata, which have already signed on.



Construction has started on the 1.74-acre site just north of Loop 610 and immediately south of W. 34th Street; look for an 18,000-square-foot, one-story building. Tenant delivery is anticipated by this July, according to a press release.



Developer Gulf Coast Commercial Group and leasing partner Capital Retail Properties are targeting a variety of daily need convenience tenants, per a statement. A draw for tenants, they say, is a “high-traffic location serving a rapidly gentrifying corridor, a short distance from the recently opened Heights H-E-B and destination retail clusters encompassing businesses such as Snooze, Tarka, and Ford Fry’s Superica and La Lucha.”



Design on Block 14 will hark to the neighborhood’s midcentury beginnings and comes courtesy of Cisneros Design Studio Architects. The award-winning firm is responsible for projects spanning from Upper Kirby’s Kirby Towers buildings and Midtown’s Webster Lofts to Southern Goods (now Squable) in The Heights.



With Block 14, Gulf Coast Commercial Group looks to enhance its portfolio with urban infill projects that include Lower Heights, a 24-acre, mixed-use district under construction at the axis of downtown, The Heights, and Arts District Houston on the south side of Interstate 10 between Sawyer and Studemont streets.



“After many years of quiet growth in the suburbs, we’re excited to raise our visibility in two of central Houston’s most exciting and rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods,” said Tom Lile, Gulf Coast Commercial Group president, in a statement.