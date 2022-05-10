This Lake Travis mansion is the most expensive home for sale in Texas

A Lake Travis estate fit for Elon Musk (or any other well-to-do folks, for that matter) can now be yours for $45 million.

Aside from its notable size and location, the property comes with big-as-Texas bragging rights: It’s currently the priciest home on the market in the state. In 2013, the estate was listed for sale at just $15 million.

Built in 2004 by Austin-based Sendero Homes, the 26-acre estate, called Villa Del Lago, features a main house encompassing 15,400 square feet. That’s about double the size of a typical Dollar General store. The house includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, and five fireplaces. Nearly every room offers commanding views of Lake Travis.

The roof is topped with clay tiles, Italian-themed copper domes, and skylight features.

“Villa Del Lago is among the finest estates available in Austin and offers incredible waterfront views from the south shore of Lake Travis,” says one of the listing agents, Gary Dolch of Compass. “From the cascading hillside waterfalls to the impeccable 15,400-square-foot home, there’s no other luxury home like it in the area.”

The main suite includes steam showers, two closets, two bathrooms, a Jacuzzi tub, and a walk-out balcony.

“Inside the house, a secret stairwell leads to a safe room enclosed with four concrete walls, a solid metal door, and a hidden dedicated wiring and ventilation system,” the listing says.

Among the other amenities are:

Elevator

Gourmet chef’s kitchen

Custom-made stone staircases

Wine cellar

Theater

Library

Bar

Gym

Half-court for basketball

Massage room

Five-car garage

Fish pond

Waterfalls

The estate’s negative-edge swimming pool comes with a bathroom, hot tub, fire pit, built-in grill, smoker, and mini-fridge. There’s also a marina with a deck, and slips for two boats.

A separate pavilion is designed to host weddings and other events. It includes a gated entrance, catering-grade kitchen, valet area, abundant parking, a large fireplace, two-story ceilings, two bars, and two bathrooms.

“The pavilion offers a unique opportunity to host gatherings large or small on property but comfortably away from the main residence. … [It] is exquisitely perched on a gentle sloping hillside with breathtaking views of the lake and evening sunsets,” the listing says.