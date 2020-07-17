Unemployed job hunters in Houston can snap up free headshots on one day only

Several Texas photographers are helping unemployed workers gain a little more exposure in the job market.

On one day only — Wednesday, July 22 — local photographers will open pop-up studios to take free, professional headshots that local job seekers can post to career sites such as LinkedIn and include with resumes, if needed.

They're part of a national initiative called 10,000 Headshots spearheaded by the website Headshot Booker and real estate giant Brookfield Properties.

A high-quality, professional headshot can cost at least $250.

The photographers will take photos from 10 am to 7 pm July 22 at the following locations:

The rule is: Complimentary headshots are available to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit HeadshotBooker.com to schedule a time to be photographed. Each location is limited to 50 appointments, and each session lasts 10 minutes.

Here are the Houston-area locations participating:

Houston: Willowbrook Mall

2000 Willowbrook Mall



The Woodlands: Woodlands Mall

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, Suite 700

Each photographer will follow specific protocols (including mask wearing) to ensure safe distancing and hygiene practices throughout the day, the organizers say. Headshots will be provided to participants through contactless delivery via photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos.

10,000 Headshots is the idea of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with portrait photographer Peter Hurley and event photographer Lauren Lieberman. Taafe recalled the struggles his dad had with unemployment and the impact it had on his entire family.

“Unemployment impacts everyone and everything associated with that person,” Taafe says. “Headshot Booker is in a unique position to provide out-of-work Americans with an important element of the job search process — a great, professional headshot."

More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 states on July 22. For more information and additional locations, visit the website.