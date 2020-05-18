Hot Houston boutiques team up for limited-time-only online shopping event

With restrictions continuing to lift, Houston’s fashion retailers and boutiques are faced with challenges. A local startup, TurnTurn, is hosting an online shopping event Friday, May 22, to encourage Houstonians to shop local and support small businesses.



“There needs to be some way for local smaller retailers to come together and support each other,” a representative of TurnTurn tells CultureMap. Hence, the event dubbed Houston for Houston.



These sales don’t happen often. For a 24-hour period, 17 participating boutiques are offering $30 off all purchases of $150 or more and $50 off all purchases of $250 or more.



“Houston for Houston came about to support each other as small business owners,” Annie Patten, owner of June & Co., says in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity to share our stories and give back to our customers.”



Although Gov. Greg Abbott lifted restrictions on retail stores May 1, many Houstonians are deciding to stay home and shop online.



“The other aspect of this [one-day online shopping event] was the hygiene factor,” the representative for TurnTurn tells CultureMap. “Shoppers aren’t going to want to try-on clothes in-stores right now; and, I don’t think that’s going to change for a while.”



The following 17 retailers are participating in Friday’s online shopping event:

All online orders can be picked up curbside or delivered via mail. For more information and promotional codes, visit HoustonforHouston.com.