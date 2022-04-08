Upscale mixed-use Woodlands destination adds Gucci, Breitling, and buzzy wine bistro

A bustling destination in The Woodlands is quickly transforming, thanks to some up-market additions and powerhouse brands.

Market Street – The Woodlands, the 560,000-square-foot, outdoor, lifestyle, mixed-use property is welcoming sophisticated names Gucci and Breitling to its retail space, and California-inspired bistro Sixty Vines (known for its wine on tap) to its dining attractions.

Additionally, the shopping hub will welcome global sports and lifestyle juggernaut Nike to its retail offerings. Together, these for new outposts will total some 24,000 square feet, according to a press release.

Gucci

One of the world’s most iconic, influential, and progressive fashion houses, Gucci is in the midst of a new vision thanks to creative director Alessandro Michele. Notably, this will be only the second boutique in the Houston area, besides the dramatically redesigned Galleria locale. Supremely stylish shoppers can expect luxurious Italian-made clothing, accessories, home goods, and more.

(No word yet if the Market Street location will add the Instagram-favorite lifestyle line to shelves and racks.) The posh boutique is set to open in October, next to Louis Vuitton.

Breitling

Launched as a quaint family business in St. Imier, Switzerland in 1884, Breitling has since clocked in as one of the most recognizable watch brands on the globe. Best known for its precise and exceedingly accurate chronographs, the brand quickly became a favorite of aviators.

Watches now range from oversized sporty to genteel; coveted pieces include the Navitimer, Chronomat, and SuperOcean families. These timepieces boast pro-level life-saving capabilities, an array of special features, and of course, haute looks. Fans can set their watches to Breitling’s Woodlands opening in August.

Sixty Vines

The second Houston-area location of this buzzy, California-themed bistro opens its comfy-chic outpost in November in the center of Market Street. Fans will no doubt delight in the wines on tap and more than 100 more offerings by the glass.

Eats include a variety of farm-to-table shared plates, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, entrees, and desserts. The patio promises a wine garden experience.

Nike

Devotees of the ubiquitous Swoop can find signature variety of athletic and sportswear, including game-ready gear for the whole family, including its line of iconic

footwear. Woodlands sneakerheads can also use this as a one-stop shop for their Jordans fix. Nike will kick it across from Starbucks starting in September.

Market Street is located at 9595 Six Pines Drive in The Woodlands.