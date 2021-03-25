Texas fashion entrepreneurs pop out perfect garment for moms-to-be

Two Dallas fashion pros have teamed up to solve a dilemma for every mom-to-be: how to feel comfortable and stylish during the nine long months of pregnancy, and right after giving birth.

Loren Heller and Hillary Cullum have launched Berkley Clothing, a luxury activewear line designed to make women feel beautiful, confident, and healthy during every moment of pregnancy and beyond, they say.

"Berkley believes that when you look good, you feel good and that women should never have to sacrifice comfort for style (and vice versa)," a release says. "The company celebrates pregnancy through soft, luxurious clothing that empowers women to stay active, celebrate every moment and most importantly, be themselves."

Heller and Cullum are best friends who met while working at Neiman Marcus and live in University Park. As the story goes, Heller “birthed” the idea for Berkley Clothing while she was pregnant with her daughter, Leighton. A health-conscious mom-to-be, she was striking out trying to find maternity activewear that was fashionable, comfortable, and functional.

She shared this quandary with her best friend, and, as best friends do, they put their heads together on how to fill this gap in the maternity market.

Their answer: leggings (of course!) But, the perfect leggings. Not just for 40 weeks of pregnancy, but those days, weeks, and months after baby's born, too.

“Everything we do is designed to celebrate women and their bodies through every stage of pregnancy,” Heller says.

Their idea for "perfect" leggings turned out to be two pairs of leggings, which they've named The Janey and The Cindy for both of their moms (because both, of course, are perfect).

Key features of the leggings include four-way stretch, moisture wicking, and antimicrobial properties, and they are available in classic tones and on-trend prints (a rare find in maternity departments).

The Janey is an "over-belly legging" that provides full bump support with an ultra-soft, high stretch over-belly panel. It's made of buttery supportive fabric, has slimming side pockets, and a foldable panel for before, during, and after pregnancy.

The Cindy is a high-waisted legging that provides high-waisted support and flexibility with elastic inset panels designed to "give" as the baby grows and "snap back" post-pregnancy. It also is made of buttery supportive fabric, has slimming side pockets, and comfortable inset elastic for the mom who doesn’t want full belly coverage, the release says.

Both are designed in Dallas and made in Los Angeles, are offered in a 7/8 length, and retail for $98.

The women are just getting started. They plan to continue developing variations of the legging styles and to expand into other activewear essentials.

“The right clothes can make all the difference, and a pair of stylish, comfortable Berkley leggings may be all it takes to help a mom-to-be feel comfortable in her own skin,” Cullum says.

They also have plans to enter select boutiques, but for now, they're available exclusively online, at BerkleyClothing.com.