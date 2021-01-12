Texas athleisure brand makes big moves with Nordstrom partnership

Texas-based Outdoor Voices is sashaying into the new year with a big-name partnership and a two-day virtual dance event. The popular athleisure brand is partnering with Nordstrom to launch eight in-store pop-up shops across the nation and carry the brand exclusively online, it recently announced.

Nordstrom.com now carries 40 pieces from the brand's capsule collection — think the Exercise Dress, the color-block leggings, the Athena crop — in both women's and men's styles. Sizes range from XS to XL.

Select styles of HOKA ONE ONE shoes, another OV collaborator and cult favorite among athletes, are also available.

"As a brand on a mission to get the world moving, we are excited to partner with Nordstrom to bring our #DoingThings movement to a broader audience," said Ashley Merrill, executive chairwoman at Outdoor Voices, in a release.

In Texas, the line is available in The Galleria Nordstrom as well as department stores in Austin; New York City; Los Angeles; Tyson's Corner, Virginia; Scottsdale, Arizona; Oakbrook, Illinois; Walnut Creek, California; and Bellevue, Washington, near the department store's hometown of Seattle.

“We’re really excited to be Outdoor Voices’ retail partner of choice and introduce their activewear to our Nordstrom customers,” said Lori Marten, vice president and divisional merchandise manager for active, specialized and performance at Nordstrom. “We love Outdoor Voices’ message of #DoingThings daily and freeing fitness from performance."

In celebration of the collaboration, Outdoor Voices and Nordstrom are hosting a two-day virtual event to bring "iconic NYC dance classes to your living room."

Keomi Tarver from Mark Morris Dance Center and Yin Yue from Gibney Dance Center will host live classes January 19 and 21. Both upcoming classes are free and reservations are open here.